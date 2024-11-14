Business Standard
Home / World News / EU slaps Meta with 800 mn euro fine over 'abusive' Marketplace practices

EU slaps Meta with 800 mn euro fine over 'abusive' Marketplace practices

Brussels had accused Meta of distorting competition by tying its online classified ad business to its social network, automatically exposing Facebook users to Marketplace whether they want it or not"

Meta

Meta(Photo: Shutterstock)

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

European Union regulators hit Facebook parent Meta with a fine of nearly 800 million euros on Thursday for what they call abusive practices involving its Marketplace online classified ads business.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive branch and top antitrust enforcer, issued the 797.72 million euro ($841 million) penalty after its long-running investigation found that the company abused its dominant position and engaged in anti-competitive behaviour.

Brussels had accused Meta of distorting competition by tying its online classified ad business to its social network, automatically exposing Facebook users to Marketplace whether they want it or not" and shutting out competitors.

 

It was also concerned that Meta was imposing unfair trading conditions with a terms of service that authorised the company to use ad-related data generated from competitors who advertise on Facebook or Instagram to benefit Marketplace.

Meta said in a statement that the decision fails to prove any competitive harm to rivals or consumers and ignores the realities of the thriving European market for online classified listing services. The company vowed to appeal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

imf

Cross-border challenges widen wealth gap between Europe, US: IMF study

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

EU tells Apple to end geo-blocking on its services such as App Store

War, Israel-Gaza war

EU High Representative condemns Israeli airstrike on Jabalia in Gaza

EU Currency

Euro hits lowest since June against dollar, US tariff may hurt EU economy

India imported crude oil worth $14.7 billion from Russia in the June quarter (Q1), according to government data. This was 25 per cent more than the same period last year, with higher availability and India's growing appetite for Russian crude vis-à-v

Russian oil finds way to Europe; India now biggest exporter of fuel to EU

Topics : European Union Metaverse penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon