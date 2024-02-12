Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EY added $700 million in extra debt for failed spinoff costs: Report

Borrowing at the accounting firm more than tripled from a year earlier to $983 million as of June 30, 2023, as it expanded an existing floating credit rate facility and took out a new one

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

EY took on more than $700 million in extra debt to deal with costs related to its failed plan to spin off its consulting unit, the FT said. 

Borrowing at the accounting firm more than tripled from a year earlier to $983 million as of June 30, 2023, as it expanded an existing floating credit rate facility and took out a new one, the FT reported, citing accounts filed with the UK’s Companies House. The extra debt was intended to ease costs of the so-called Project Everest, which collapsed in April after partners squabbled over key issues related to the deal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EY recently tapped Janet Truncale to take over as its next chief executive officer and help lead the company after the scrapping of its intended breakup. She will succeed Carmine Di Sibio, who designed the Everest plan. 


Also Read

Majority organisations' very concerned' on impact of data law: EY study

RBI selects McKinsey, Accenture to use AI to improve regulatory supervision

Sebi empanels 12 entities to provide onsite digital forensic services

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Mongolia's India-assisted refinery on track for 2026 launch: Ambassador

Israel need to sell record amount of bonds this year to fund war: Officials

Pakistan polls: PTI-backed Qadir jumps ship, joins PML-N after victory

Fragile-five days long gone as funds pile Into India, Indonesia: Report

Asean Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn arrives in India on five-day visit

Topics : ernst & young Debt Credit offtake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon