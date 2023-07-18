Domestic food price inflation remains high around the globe, with people in Venezuela, Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Argentina and Suriname particularly hard-hit, according to the World Bank. The most recently available monthly data show rates of increase above 5% in:61.1% of low-income economies79.1% of lower-middle-income economies70.0% of upper-middle-income economies78.9% of high-income economiesIn real terms, food price inflation exceeded overall inflation in 79.8% from 163 countries where data are available, the World Bank said in its latest food security update.