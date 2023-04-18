close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G7 FMs vow to address global challenges through collective action

The Ministers are also committed to promoting free and fair trade, stating that it is key to resilient and sustainable development for all, particularly the most vulnerable

IANS Tokyo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan, April 18, 2023. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of a G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at The Prince Karuizawa hotel in Karuizawa, Japan, April 18, 2023. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

G7 Foreign Ministers on Tuesday vowed to address global challenges, including climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, health, and food and energy security, through collective action.

In a communique released after their three-day meeting in the resort town of Karuizawa, the top diplomats called on all partners to join in addressing these pressing global challenges and to work together to build a better, more prosperous, and more secure future, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministers are also committed to promoting free and fair trade, stating that it is key to resilient and sustainable development for all, particularly the most vulnerable.

"We recognise that free and equitable public access to scientific knowledge is integral to solving global challenges," added the statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his G7 counterparts arrived in Karuizawa on Sunday afternoon for the foreign ministerial meeting, in advance of a G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.

Also Read

India can comfortably achieve '30X30' biodiversity target: COP15 delegate

Area-based targets for biodiversity conservation not acceptable: India

'DSI adoption at COP15 can financially help protect biodiversity in India'

COP15: Crucial for 196 nations to halt, reverse nature loss by 2030

Text of UN biodiversity pact agreed at COP15 with 2030 vision released

G7 ministers in Japan reiterate cooperation with India in Indo-Pacific

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov

Poor diet linked to 14 million cases of type 2 diabetes globally: Study

SpaceX targets April 20 for its next attempt to launch Starship from Texas

No impunity: G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia's war on Ukraine

Topics : G7 | Sustainable Development

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon