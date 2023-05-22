close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

G7 summit concludes amid protests against Japan-US military alliance

As more protesters took to the streets, G7 nations wrapped up their three-day gathering here, vowing to escalate sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

IANS Hiroshima
Biden, G7 leaders tour Itsukushima Shrine 1,400-year-old shrine in Hiroshima

Biden, G7 leaders tour Itsukushima Shrine 1,400-year-old shrine in Hiroshima

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As more protesters took to the streets, G7 nations wrapped up their three-day gathering here, vowing to escalate sanctions against Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

Following days of protests, hundreds of demonstrators from home and abroad on Sunday rallied against the G7 leaders' communique and other documents adopted by the summit in Hiroshima, a city once devasted by US atomic bombing during World War II, Xinhua news agency reported.

Placards and banners that read "No War-themed Conference," "Hands off on Ukraine," and "No to Japan-US military alliance" were spotted in Fukuromachi Park, where the protesters were gathering on Sunday morning, not far from the Peace Memorial Park that was shut due to the summit leaders' visit.

Chanting slogans such as "No to War" and "Smash the G7 Hiroshima Summit," they rallied along the main streets in Hiroshima, crowded by hundreds of riot police officers. They ran into physical conflict with the police in a downtown high street, where one of the protesters was arrested, but continued with the rally minutes later.

"To summarise, it is never a peaceful summit," Ryo Miyahara, head of a Hiroshima citizens' group and the protest's organizer, told Xinhua at the demonstration site.

Several protesters, in their public speeches during Sunday's protest, accused the G7 Hiroshima Summit of being a war-themed conference sponsored by the US-promoted hegemonism in its essence, and that the Japanese government is ruthlessly trampling on the views of atomic bombing victims and local residents by holding such a meeting in Hiroshima.

Also Read

US Prez Biden tours 1,400-year-old shrine in Hiroshima with G7 leaders

World frightened even today when it hears word Hiroshima: PM Modi

G-7 leaders agree to set up 'Hiroshima Process' to govern generative AI

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for G7 and Quad summits

Imran Khan fears arrest in Islamabad on Tuesday, says there are 80% chances

PM Modi holds talks with Papua New Guinea PM, Governor-General Bob Dadae

Time to reform both Security Council and Bretton Woods system: UN chief

Biden, McCarthy to meet Monday for debt limit talks after productive call

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

"We will not tolerate such a summit," they added.

While vowing to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes," in the final joint statement, the G7 nations, with the US taking the lead, announced specific measures to sanction Russia in a standalone statement on Ukraine on Friday, prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's in-person visit starting Saturday.

US President Joe Biden, on Sunday evening, announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $375 million after Biden and Zelensky met on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

The G7 comprises the US, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Leaders from South Korea, Brazil, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Comoros, Cook Islands and some international organisations were invited to the three-day gathering.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan USA

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

2019 Lok Sabha elections fought on bodies of our soldiers: Satyapal Malik

Satya pal malik, J&amp;K Governor
3 min read
Premium

Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

markets
3 min read

2 more devotees die of heart attack in Yamunotri Dham; toll climbs to 18

death
1 min read

Congress won Karnataka polls taking cue from AAP manifesto: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal
3 min read

Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

'Over my dead body': Musk tells investor on paying Twitter office rent

Elon Musk
2 min read

PM Modi, other G7 leaders pay tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi, leaders of G7 at Hiroshima Peace Memorial
2 min read

Crippling heatwaves deepen Asia's reliance on Russian coal, natural gas

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Investors seek shelter in emerging markets as recession risk hits US

markets
4 min read

El Nino on the horizon, could wipe out $3 trillion of world economy

North-east monsoon to be normal on neutral El Nino: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon