close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring

The cuts are in addition to the 500 corporate jobs that Gap eliminated in September. Gap had 95,000 employees as of the end of January

Bloomberg
Gap

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Olivia Rockeman
 
Gap Inc. will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of a broader restructuring plan that aims to speed decision-making and reduce overhead expense, the retailer said Thursday.
 
The roles will be concentrated at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and in upper field positions, interim Chief Executive Officer Bobby Martin said in a statement. The new round of job cuts was reported earlier this week without specifics on the number of employees affected.
The cuts are in addition to the 500 corporate jobs that Gap eliminated in September. Gap had 95,000 employees as of the end of January.

Over the last year, the company has struggled with sales declines, bloated inventories, the end of a partnership with rapper Ye and a monthslong search for a permanent CEO. Gap is working to simplify its operating model and flatten its organizational structure with the goal of saving $300 million a year.
“We believe these efforts will release untapped potential across our brands, allowing us to show up as a more customer focused, faster, and creative company,” Martin said.

Also Read

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Half a million white-collar job cuts since Oct 2022: Is this just a start?

Meta prepares more layoffs across its platforms for 'greater efficiency'

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

McKinsey plans to cut about 2K jobs in one of its biggest rounds of layoffs

First Republic stuck between US, banks as both sides try to avoid losses

Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

Meta gears up for fine and ban in clash over EU-US data transfers

Credit Suisse employee bonuses tied to AT1 bonds were also wiped out

Pak PM Shehbaz reiterates support for one China policy amid Taiwan tension





Topics : Gap job cuts International News

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

First Republic stuck between US, banks as both sides try to avoid losses

First Republic Bank
5 min read

Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

Shipping
4 min read

Import of Chinese medical devices surges up to 152%, shows data

Medical devices
3 min read

Wheat procurement reaches 19.5 mn tonnes in FY24, surpasses FY23 purchase

Image
2 min read

WhatsApp rolling out 'reply with message' feature within call notifications

WhatsApp
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Lack of planes, customers willing to pay more to keep flying expensive

air travel, flying, flight
6 min read

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

First Republic Bank
2 min read

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

raid
3 min read

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter in sign of slowdown

economy, export, transport, trade
4 min read

Long-term sickness costing UK economy GBP 43 bn a year, finds study

healthcare, long-term sickness, hospitalization, hospital
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon