GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring

Gap Inc. will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of a broader restructuring plan that aims to speed decision-making and reduce overhead expense, the retailer said Thursday.

The cuts are in addition to the 500 corporate jobs that Gap eliminated in September. Gap had 95,000 employees as of the end of January.

The roles will be concentrated at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and in upper field positions, interim Chief Executive Officer Bobby Martin said in a statement. The new round of job cuts was reported earlier this week without specifics on the number of employees affected.