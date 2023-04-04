close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Global emissions from banned chemicals destroying ozone layer: Study

The study noted these emissions might be reduced or avoided by reducing leakages associated with HFC production and by properly destroying any co-produced CFCs

IANS London
emissions

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There has been a resurgence in global emissions of several ozone-destroying chemicals that were banned worldwide in 2010, according to a study by an international team of researchers from the UK, US, Switzerland, Australia, and Germany.

Chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs -- known to destroy the Earth's protective ozone layer -- were once widely used in the manufacture of hundreds of products including aerosol sprays, such as blowing agents for foams and packing materials, solvents, and in refrigeration.

But CFC production for such uses was banned under the Montreal Protocol in 2010.

However, the international treaty did not eliminate the creation of CFCs during production of other chemicals including hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs, which were developed as second-generation replacements for CFCs.

In the study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, the researchers stated that the rise in emissions may be due to their use in the production of HFCs used primarily in refrigeration and air conditioning.

"Combined, their emissions are equal to the carbon dioxide emissions in 2020 for a smaller developed country like Switzerland. That's equivalent to about one per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the US," said lead author Luke Western, a Research Fellow at Bristol.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066: United Nations report

Smoke particles from wildfires can cause erosion in ozone layer: Research

India's per capita GHG emissions far below world average: UNEP report

What are real driving emissions?

Sri Lanka key rate 2-decade high at 16.5% after clinching IMF loan

Finland's parliamentary website targeted ahead of NATO entry: Report

Pakistan rupee falls all-time low, struggles to unlock IMF funding

Biden offers $450 million for clean energy projects at coal mines

TikTok fined $15.9 million by UK watchdog over misuse of kids' data

While emissions from these CFCs currently do not significantly threaten ozone recovery, but because they're potent greenhouse gases they can still affect the climate, the researchers warned.

The study focused on five CFCs with few, or no, known current uses -- CFC-13, CFC-112a, CFC-113a, CFC-114a, and CFC-115 -- and that have atmospheric lifetimes ranging from 52-640 years.

CFC-113a, CFC-114a and CFC-115 - are currently used in production of HFCs that replaced CFCs in air conditioning, refrigerators, and fire extinguishers.

But the study could not find drivers behind increasing emissions of the other two -- CFC-13 and CFC-112a. These are not even used in the production of HFCs.

Importantly, the team could not identify particular locations of the rising global emissions.

"We don't really know where it's coming from and that's really a bit scary," Stefan Reimann, a researcher from Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, said at a recent press briefing.

The study noted these emissions might be reduced or avoided by reducing leakages associated with HFC production and by properly destroying any co-produced CFCs.

"The key takeaway is that the production process for some of the CFC-replacement chemicals may not be entirely ozone-friendly, even if the replacement chemicals themselves are," Western said.

--IANS

rvt/pgh

Topics : Ozone impact | Emissions | Chemicals

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon