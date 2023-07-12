Google Doodle is celebrating India's popular street food, Pani Puri, a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices and flavoured waters.The Pani puri has different names in different states of India. The snack is popularly called Pani Puri in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, where it is filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani. In the northern states of India, it is popularly known as gol gappe or gol gappa. The name puchkas or fuchkas is popular in West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar.According to the legends, the history of Pani Puri dates back to the Mahabharata era. The newlywed Draupadi had to feed her five husbands with limited resources when they were living in exile. Draupadi's mother-in-law, Kunti, told her to use the leftover aloo sabzi and wheat dough and make something to satisfy the hunger of all five men. She filled the small pieces of wheat dough with aloo sabzi and served it to Pandavas. This is how the Pani Puri was invented.Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food Pani Puri with a gameOn July 12, 2015, a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore offered the most flavoured Pani Puri offering 51 different options that set the world records for serving the most flavour.There are different types of filling in everyone's unique palette, but there are two things that everyone will agree on, first, one has to eat the pani puri quickly to avoid soggy or leaking and second eat the entire pani puri in one bite to avoid crumbly mess.To celebrate the popularity of Pani Puri in India, Google has shared an innovative Doodle game that aims to help the street vendors to fill their Pani Puri orders. The player has to match each customer's flavour and quantity preference to keep them happy.Here's how to play the game:Visit google.com.Click on google doodle that appears above the search bar.There are two modes available: timed or relaxed, choose the mode according to your preference.Now, play and fulfil orders by clicking the correct Pani Puri order.