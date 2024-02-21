Sensex (    %)
                        
Hamas is delivering medication to the 100 hostages in Gaza, says Qatar

France and Qatar mediated a deal in January for the shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza

The deal was the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong cease-fire in November, but there was no evidence that the medications had arrived | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Doha
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Hamas has started delivering medication for the approximately 100 hostages held in Gaza, a month after the medications arrived in Gaza.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday evening that Hamas confirmed they had begun to deliver the medications to the hostages in exchange for medicines and humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
France and Qatar mediated a deal in January for the shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas arrived in Gaza. The deal was the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong cease-fire in November, but there was no evidence that the medications had arrived.
France said it took months to organise the shipment of the medicines. Qatar, which has long served as a mediator with Hamas, helped broker the deal that will provide three months' worth of medication for chronic illnesses for 45 of the hostages, as well as other medicine and vitamins. Several older men are among the remaining hostages.

Hamas Gaza Qatar

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Budget 2024
