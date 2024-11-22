Business Standard
Home / World News / Hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine was a warning to reckless West: Russia

Hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine was a warning to reckless West: Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking a day after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had fired the new missile

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue, said Kremlin. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin said on Friday that a strike on Ukraine using a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile was designed as a message to the West that Moscow will respond to their "reckless" decisions and actions in support of Ukraine. 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking a day after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had fired the new missile - the Oreshnik or Hazel Tree - at a Ukrainian military facility. 
"The main message is that the reckless decisions and actions of Western countries that produce missiles, supply them to Ukraine and subsequently participate in strikes on Russian territory cannot remain without a reaction from the Russian side," Peskov told reporters. 
 
"The Russian side has clearly demonstrated its capabilities, and the contours of further retaliatory actions in the event that our concerns are not taken into account have been quite clearly outlined." 
Peskov said Russia had not been obliged to warn the United States about the strike, but had informed the US 30 minutes before the launch anyway. 
President Vladimir Putin remained open to dialogue, Peskov said, but he said the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden "prefers to continue down the path of escalation". 

More From This Section

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Israel-Gaza war: Hungarian PM Orban defies ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

China

China expanding visa-free entry to more countries in bid to boost economy

Matt Gaetz

Why did Trump choice Matt Gaetz withdraw from Attorney General race?

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Australia rejects Musk's claim about govt plans to control internet access

South Korea, S Korea

Russia supplied air defence missiles to N Korea in return for troops: Seoul

Putin said on Thursday that Russia had fired the new missile after Ukraine, with approval from the Biden administration, struck Russia with six US.-made ATACMS missiles on Tuesday and with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and US-made HIMARS on Thursday. 
He said this meant that the Ukraine war had now "acquired elements of a global character". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Russia's use of the new missile amounted to "a clear and severe escalation" in the war and called for strong worldwide condemnation.

Also Read

Ukraine Crisis

World War-3 officially begins: claims Ukraine's former commander-in-chief

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market Today: GIFT Nifty; Adani stocks; Zinka, NTPC Green IPO; PMI, Rupee

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

Crude oil climbs on supply jitters as Russia-Ukraine war escalates

Joe Biden, Biden

US sanctions Gazprombank, 50 Russian banks & 15 officials over Ukraine war

Wall Street

US yields dip as market watches geopolitics, potential Trump policies

Topics : Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Russia Ukraine Conflict United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon