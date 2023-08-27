Confirmation

Imran Khan grilled in missing cypher case, admits losing diplomatic cable

Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap

The cable in question was the same document Khan had for long mentioned as evidence of a US-backed conspiracy to remove him as the prime minister last year

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan admitted misplacing a confidential diplomatic cable as he was interrogated by Pakistan's top investigative agency at the Attock Jail in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act for wrongful use of the classified document, according to media reports on Sunday.
Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month.
The cable in question was the same document Khan had for long mentioned as evidence of a US-backed conspiracy to remove him as the prime minister last year.
Khan had waved a document at a rally days before his ouster as prime minister in April 2022, saying it was proof of foreign conspiracy.

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

