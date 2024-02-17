Imran's PTI to sit in Oppn in Pak Parl; to protest against poll rigging

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party has decided to sit in the Opposition in Parliament while launching a countrywide protest against alleged rigging in the elections after its efforts to form the next government failed.
The major political parties in Pakistan have stepped up efforts to form a federal government after the February 8 elections delivered a split verdict.
