Imran's PTI to sit in Oppn in Pak Parl; to protest against poll rigging

The major political parties in Pakistan have stepped up efforts to form a federal government after the February 8 elections delivered a split verdict

Imran Khan

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party has decided to sit in the Opposition in Parliament while launching a countrywide protest against alleged rigging in the elections after its efforts to form the next government failed.
The major political parties in Pakistan have stepped up efforts to form a federal government after the February 8 elections delivered a split verdict.
Imran Khan Pakistan government Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

