India, Bangladesh customs officials discuss opening of new customs stations

Customs officials of India and Bangladesh have discussed a host of bilateral issues such as opening of new land customs stations, easing port restrictions, development of road and rail infrastructure and pre-arrival exchange of customs data.

The two-day 14th Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bangladesh that ended on Tuesday was co-chaired by CBIC Member (Customs) Surjit Bhujabal and Bangladesh National Board of Revenue Member Md. Mahbubuzzaman.

In a statement, the finance ministry said the 14th JGC meeting discussed a host of bilateral issues such as opening of new land customs stations, easing port restrictions, development of road and rail infrastructure, pre-arrival exchange of customs data and a bilateral agreement on customs cooperation.

India thanked Bangladesh for completing trial runs and issuing notification for operationalising the agreement on use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports (ACMP) as was decided in the 13th JGC meeting and initiated discussions on electronic connectivity of the respective transit modules of ACMP.

The bilateral meeting concluded with both sides committing to furtherance of cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the statement added.

The India-Bangladesh JGC meetings are held on an annual basis to discuss issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation. These meetings play a vital role in enhancing connectivity and developing trade infrastructure for smooth customs clearance at land borders.

Also Read Adani Ports ends FY23 with 9% growth, largest port cargo volume ever Operations at several ports, oil rigs halted as India prepares for Biparjoy Bharat Petroleum launches 19 EV fast-charging stations at 110 fuel stations Israel's former envoy to India appointed chairman of Adani's Haifa port Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port, to depart on Saturday Wildfires, extreme weather driving denialism about climate change online Thailand threatens to shut Facebook, alleging it doesn't screen ads well PM Modi arrives in South Africa's Johannesburg to attend 15th Brics summit 'Advance preparation by exporters, Centre must comply with EU's carbon tax' 8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan

There are 62 Land Customs Stations (which include land border crossing points, railway stations and river banks/ports) along with the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.