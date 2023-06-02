close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, UAE, US, Saudi cooperation aims to do good in region: UNSC president

The meeting of top security officials of India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the US is a partnership to "buttress the multilateral system" and "do good in the region," according to President

IANS United Nations
UNSC, United nations security council, permanent members, india

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The meeting of top security officials of India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the US is a partnership to "buttress the multilateral system" and "do good in the region," according to Security Council President Lana Nusseibeh.

UAE Permanent Representative Nusseibeh, who took over as the President of the Council on Thursday, said the development is "essentially countries that have really shared interests, strong ties like India, like the UAE, like others, coming together" to address some of the region's "core issues in a way that is flexible and agile".

Asked at her news conference after assuming the presidency about that meeting in Riyadh and the I2U2 Quad, she said that it "is a really good buttress to the multilateral system, it is about regional solutions to regional problems".

It is also "about the positive agenda that we hope to see when countries with the capabilities" of these countries "have combined their efforts to try and essentially do good in the region," she said.

"And it's looking for ways to bring down borders and barriers to economy, trade, and people-to-people flow," she added.

National Security Advisers Ajit Doval of India, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE and Jack Sullivan of the US met in Riyadh last month with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss "growth and stability" in the region, according to a Saudi statement.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia, Australia ask citizens in Pakistan to limit movement

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

US prez Joe Biden dispatching top aide to meet with Saudi crown prince

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

SpiceJet to operate more flights to evacuate people under Operation Kaveri

Russia blames US Intelligence, Apple for hacking thousands of iPhones

Senate passes bill overturning student loan cancellation; Biden veto likely

Sweden to join NATO soon, says Biden despite objections by Turkey, Hungary

Avg long-term US mortgage rate at 6.79% this week, highest level since Nov

As the US races ahead, Europe frets about battery factory subsidies

While they did not formally come together as a group, last year the leaders of India, Israel, UAE and the US launched a Quad known as the I2U2 from the first letters of the four nations.

The countries involved in these initiatives discuss cooperation in renewable energy, green energy technology, generating jobs for a growing younger generation looking for jobs and developing the economies, Nusseibeh said.

"I do think these are exciting partnerships, and I think they are partnerships that will generate a lot of interest in our populations," she added.

Unlike in the Indo-Pacific region, where China poses a security issue for India and the US, the challenge in the Middle East is from Beijing's subtle economic and political push through its Belt and Road Initiative.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

--IANS

arul/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Nations UAE India

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Russia blames US Intelligence, Apple for hacking thousands of iPhones

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Outcome of 2024 elections will 'surprise' people, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Meghalaya sets up panel to review reservation formula, VPP MLA breaks fast

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma
2 min read

Junior Asia Cup hockey: India reigns supreme with 2-1 win over Pakistan

Indian flag, tricolour, tiranga
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Concentration concerns, Coordinating in the battlefield

self reliance, military, economy, defense
1 min read

Most Popular

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Elon Musk
2 min read

Canada launches category-based selection for Express Entry candidates

Canada
2 min read

Investors relieved as US House passes debt ceiling Bill; Senate in focus

US President Joe Biden
3 min read

Beef, cheese, coffee main targets for shoplifters as cases spike in UK

grocery
3 min read

China accuses US of interfering in training before aerial confrontation

China, China flag
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon