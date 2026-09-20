Iran says US preparing to resume attacks, warns of a sustained response
Tehran's central military command says any US attack would trigger sustained strikes on American bases and interests, and warns countries against supporting Washington
Reuters Dubai
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Iran received information that the United States, with the backing of some regional countries, was preparing to resume action against Iran, the country’s central military command said in a statement on Sunday, according to state media.
The military said any US attack would trigger sustained strikes on US bases and interests in the region, the report added, warning that regional countries supporting US aggression against Iran would be considered parties to the conflict.
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Topics : Iran United States US Iran tensions
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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 5:53 PM IST