Israel slams UN for false allegations it is hampering Gaza aid efforts

The comments came after UNWRA alleged on Twitter/X, "Intense fighting, access denials & restrictions + communications blackouts are hampering UNRWA's ability to safely & effectively deliver aid

Israeli military vehicles near the Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on Monday

"Stop spreading accusations and start doing your job," added COGAT

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories
"For weeks, we've been saying we're inspecting more aid than you can handle," COGAT said on Twitter/X in direct response to UNWRA's charges. "We adjusted long ago. Did you? The answer is no."
"Stop spreading accusations and start doing your job," added COGAT. "Hundreds of aid trucks are waiting for you at the border, including now. Collect and distribute them."
The post included pictures of the trucks ready to enter Gaza.
The comments came after UNWRA alleged on Twitter/X, "Intense fighting, access denials & restrictions + communications blackouts are hampering UNRWA's ability to safely & effectively deliver aid. As risk of famine grows, UN calls for a critical increase in humanitarian access.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gaza conflict Gaza border clash Israel-Palestine UN Foundation

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

