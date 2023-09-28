close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses progress in bilateral ties

Jaishankar, who arrived here from New York on Wednesday after addressing the 78th General Assembly session of the United Nations on Tuesday, will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and discussed the progress in bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to take it forward.
Jaishankar, who arrived here from New York on Wednesday after addressing the 78th General Assembly session of the United Nations on Tuesday, will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later in the day.
"Began my Washington DC visit with a meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46. Recognised the tremendous progress in our bilateral relationship this year and discussed taking it forward," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
The White House was not immediately available for comments on the meeting.
Jaishankar will meet Blinken at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department later in the day. He is also scheduled to meet the US Trade Representatives Katherine Tie.
This is the highest level meeting between the two countries after the recently concluded G-20 summit in New Delhi and amidst India-Canada diplomatic row.

Also Read

NSA Doval meets top leadership of Oman, focus on boosting bilateral ties

From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York

Jaishankar, Manalo co-chair 5th India-Philippines co-operation commission

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

BRICS NSA meet: Doval calls terrorism one of key threats to national peace

Bhutan gearing up to import electricity from India for extended period

US economy remains resilient in second quarter, labor market tight

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82

Nagorno-Karabakh republic will 'cease to exist' from Jan, says its leader

Nearby Brent crude contract spread hits 2023 high on tight supply

While the meeting between the two top diplomats was scheduled much before the Canadian crisis broke out, the US has been urging India to cooperate in the Canadian investigation into the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged "potential" involvement of the agents of the Indian government in the killing of Nijjar. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".
Jaishankar is also expected to hold a series of meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration, review the progress made between the two countries after the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June and talk about other regional and global issues.
The minister is also expected to engage with the diaspora, and think-tank community and interact with leaders from the corporate sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar NSA bilateral ties

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon