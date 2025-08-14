Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Journalist killings spike globally as Gaza becomes deadliest region

Journalist killings spike globally as Gaza becomes deadliest region

This week, Israel conducted a targeted attack on a tent of journalists in Gaza, killing five Al Jazeera journalists along with two others

Gaza protests
premium

Demonstrations on Sunday after Al Jazeera correspondents were killed in an Israeli airstrike. (photo: Reuters)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Recent killings of journalists in Israel have shifted the focus on targeted attacks on media personnel around the globe. During 2015-25 (latest figures), 846 journalists and media workers have been killed worldwide, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).  
 
Journalist and media workers killed across the world  
 
Killings of journalists have spiked in recent years. In 2023, 91 journalists and 12 media workers were killed. The toll rose to 114 for journalists and 10 for media workers in 2024.  56 journalists and 1 media worker have been killed in 2025 so far. 
 
2025 data till August
Topics : Journalist Journalist murder Gaza border clash Gaza conflict
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon