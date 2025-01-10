Business Standard

Judge sentences Trump in hush money case but declines to impose punishment

Judge sentences Trump in hush money case but declines to impose punishment

Trump's sentence of an unconditional discharge caps a norm-smashing case that saw the former and future president charged with 34 felonies

AP New York
Jan 10 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

President-elect Donald Trump was formally sentenced Friday in his hush money case, but the judge declined to impose any punishment. The outcome cements Trump's conviction while freeing him to return to the White House unencumbered by the threat of a jail term or a fine.

Trump's sentence of an unconditional discharge caps a norm-smashing case that saw the former and future president charged with 34 felonies, put on trial for almost two months and convicted on every count.

Yet, the legal detour and sordid details aired in court of a plot to bury affair allegations didn't hurt him with voters, who elected him to a second term.

 

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan could have sentenced the 78-year-old Republican to up to four years in prison. Instead, he chose a sentence that sidestepped thorny constitutional issues by effectively ending the case but assured that Trump will become the first person convicted of a felony to assume the presidency.

Donald Trump US politics

Jan 10 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

