This June was the warmest in the past three decades globally, with several places in western Europe hitting all-time records for the month, according to a report by Europe’s earth observation agency Copernicus.Ocean temperatures also rose to their highest levels since at least 1991, making June the third consecutive month a new record has been created. An extreme marine heat wave over the North Atlantic ocean took sea surface temperatures to unprecedented highs. Copernicus’s data tracks changes as far back as 1991. Heat waves impacted several western European countries, with the UK posting its hottest June since at least 1884.