Jury chosen in Trump's hush-money case, and other trial takeaways

By Patricia Hurtado and Bob Van Voris



Twelve jurors and one alternate have been selected for Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York, where the former president is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a sex scandal before the 2016 election.

On the third day of proceedings, Judge Juan Merchan and attorneys for both sides interviewed dozens of prospective jurors who are among almost 200 brought in since Monday. Another 100 are being called Friday to fill the five remaining slots for alternates. Opening arguments could start in the case as soon as Monday.

Jurors will be tasked with deciding Trump’s fate in the first criminal trial ever against a former president, who also is campaigning to return to the White House in the November election. Trump, who faces three other criminal prosecutions, denies wrongdoing and claims the cases are part of a political “which hunt” against him.

Here are the key takeaways from courtroom proceedings Thursday: