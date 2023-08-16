Confirmation

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic blood pressure lowering drug

These are generic equivalent of Toprol-XL Tablets of Sequel Therapeutics, LLC

pharma, medicine, drugs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets used for lowering blood pressure.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application is for Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets of strengths 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
These are generic equivalent of Toprol-XL Tablets of Sequel Therapeutics, LLC.
This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, the company said.
Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets had an estimated annual sales of USD 305 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lupin USFDA high blood pressure Pharma industry

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

