Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Major quake hits South Atlantic, tsunami advisory issued for Antarctica

Major quake hits South Atlantic, tsunami advisory issued for Antarctica

The temblor happened at 11:16 pm local time in Argentina about 710 kilometres southeast of Ushuaia, Argentina, in the Drake Passage

Earthquake

A major, preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck in the South Atlantic Ocean (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Buenos Aires(Argentina)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A major, preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck in the South Atlantic Ocean late Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported, prompting Chilean authorities to issue an advisory for a potential tsunami along parts of Antarctica. There were no evacuation orders immediately declared for Chile or Argentina, the two countries closest to the quake.

The temblor happened at 11:16 pm local time in Argentina about 710 kilometres southeast of Ushuaia, Argentina, in the Drake Passage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10.8 kilometres.

The Drake Passage connects the South Atlantic and South Pacific oceans between the southern tip of South America and the Antarctic Peninsula.

 

Though less quake-prone than other stretches of Chile's coast, the Drake Passage straddles a highly active seismic and geological zone.

The area is very remote and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

solar panel

China races to build world's largest solar farm to meet emissions targets

Donald Trump, Trump, JD Vance, Vance, Marco Rubio

US to not issue worker visas for truck drivers: Rubio after Florida crash

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Leave Donbas, forget Nato ambitions: Putin's new demand to Ukraine

Donald Trump

Trump not to seek equity from chipmakers with investment plans in US

Parcels

Global postal services halt US parcels as de minimis tariff deadline nears

Topics : Earthquake Tsunami Earthquake Warning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOrgan Donations Myths and FactsG Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon