Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Microsoft Xbox chief Spencer 'confident' on closing Activision deal

In July, Activision agreed to give Microsoft until Oct. 18 to resolve the remaining regulatory issues and close the transaction, which would be the biggest video-game deal of all time

Microsoft Corp. Xbox chief Phil Spencer

Microsoft Corp. Xbox chief Phil Spencer (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 12:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ed Ludlow and Caroline Hyde

Microsoft Corp. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the software giant continues to work with UK regulators to sort out the remaining hurdles to its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc., and the company is confident it can get the deal over the line.
 
“We’re working cooperatively with the regulators,” Spencer said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television, referring to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority as well as regulators in the US and Europe. “We remain confident in the work that we’re doing with the CMA and the European Commission and here with the FTC in the US, that we will close this acquisition.”

In July, Activision agreed to give Microsoft until October 18 to resolve the remaining regulatory issues and close the transaction, which would be the biggest video-game deal of all time.

The CMA’s initial objection centered on worries that the acquisition could give Microsoft the ability to control the nascent but fast-growing market for cloud gaming. In a bid to assuage those concerns, Microsoft last month struck a deal to give French video-game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment SA cloud-streaming rights for Activision games. In a rare move, the CMA agreed to reconsider approving the transaction, setting a new deadline — also Oct. 18 — for an initial ruling on a new probe.

In the interview, Spencer also said the new Starfield game, from Xbox’s ZeniMax studio, has been in preview for a week and is already the company’s most-played exclusive game from the current generation of console titles.

Also Read

Microsoft brings 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders

Microsoft to pay $20 mn to settle US charges of 'illegal' children's data

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games, moves on to 'Gen 9'

Microsoft, US regulators head to court over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by judge

Japan joins India, Philippines, Malaysia in rejecting Beijing's new map

Go First lessor seeks parts replacement 'robbed' from grounded planes

UK's second-largest city Birmingham declares itself effectively bankrupt

Russian shelling of Ukrainian city kills 16, wounds dozens: Officials

Chinese chipmaker raises over $1.8 bn as Beijing prepares new chip fund


Topics : Microsoft Xbox Video game Technology

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 12:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon