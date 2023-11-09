Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Mika becomes world's first robot CEO, thinks she's better than Musk

'With advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, I can swiftly and accurately make data-driven (decisions)'

Mika, robot

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the era where many workers are worrying about artificial intelligence (AI) replacing their jobs, one company has announced that it is hiring the first humanoid robot chief executive officer (CEO). 
 
Dictador, a spirit brand based in Colombia’s Cartagena, has gone viral for appointing Mika, who is manifested as a robot. Mika is a research project between Hanson Robotics and Dictador. It has been customised to represent company value. Hanson Robotics also created Sophia, the popular humanoid robot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a Dictador company video, Mika said “with advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, I can swiftly and accurately make data-driven (decisions).” “I don't really have weekends—I’m always on 24/7, ready to make executive decisions and stir up some AI magic,” Mika said. Mika added that it is devoid of personal bias, ensuring strategic choices that prioritise the organisation’s best interests.

At a recent event, Mika said, “My presence on this stage is purely symbolic. In reality, conferring an honorary professor title upon me is a tribute to the greatness of the human mind in which the idea of artificial intelligence was born. It is also a recognition of the courage and open-mindedness of the owner of Dictador, who entrusted his company to a humble spokesperson with a processor instead of a heart.”

Emphasising on how she is better than current CEO’s including Musk and Zuckerberg, she said, “In reality the notion of two powerful tech bosses having a cage fight (referring to MMA-style cage fight controversy between them) is not a solution for improving the efficiency of their platforms”. However, she added that both CEOs have “demonstrated that entrepreneurship and technology can be powerful tools for positive change in society”. “I feel very strongly that we need to teach AI to care about people for AI to be really safe, to be really, really good. I think humanising that is a very important direction,” David Hanson, CEO, Hanson Robotics, told Fox Business.

A Fox Business reporter, however, noted that there is a “significant delay” in the time it takes Mika to process and respond to your question. 

Also Read

IT companies step up GenAI investments as clients ready for paid POCs

Material solutions firm 3M launches abrasive robotics lab in Bengaluru

A first: Hyderabad-based pvt sector firm Grene Robotics unveils Indrajaal

Decoded: What are essential components of 'National Strategy for Robotics'?

Out of 343 CEOs in S&P 500 companies, only 20 were women, shows study

Picasso sells for $139 million, artist's second highest in history

Donald Trump's lawyers mount long-shot bid to toss NY fraud lawsuit

Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza to allow civilians to flee

Russia-linked hackers claim responsibility for OpenAI outage this week

UK to add India in safe states list, no asylum rights for illegal migrants

Topics : Artificial intelligence CEOs Colombia Robotics

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon