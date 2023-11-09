Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

UK to add India in safe states list, no asylum rights for illegal migrants

"Deeming these countries safe will mean that if an individual arrives illegally from either one, we will not admit their claim to the UK asylum system, the Home Office said

UK

The Home Office said the government remains determined to stop the boats and deter people from making dangerous journeys to the UK | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The UK government has tabled plans to add India to an expanded list of safe states, which would speed up the process of returning Indians who travel from the country illegally and rule out their chance of seeking asylum in Britain.
Draft legislation laid in the House of Commons on Wednesday includes India and Georgia as the countries to be added to the list. The UK Home Office said the move is aimed at strengthening the country's immigration system and help prevent abuse by people making unfounded protection claims.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
We must stop people making dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK from fundamentally safe countries, said UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Expanding this list will allow us to more swiftly remove people with no right to be here and sends a clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot stay. We remain committed to delivering the measures in our Illegal Migration Act, which will play a part in the fight against illegal migration, she said.
The move is in line with measures to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to stop the boats of migrants landing on the country's shores illegally after making precarious journeys across the English Channel. The Home Office said that Indian and Georgian small boat arrivals have increased over the last year, despite individuals from these countries not being at obvious risk of persecution.
"Deeming these countries safe will mean that if an individual arrives illegally from either one, we will not admit their claim to the UK asylum system, the Home Office said.
Other countries deemed safe by the UK include Albania and Switzerland, as well as the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) states. A country can only be added to the UK's safe states list known legislatively as Section 80AA if the Home Secretary is satisfied that there is, in general, no serious risk of persecution of its nationals, and; removal of nationals to that country cannot go against the UK's obligations under the Human Rights Convention.

Also Read

Pakistan sets Nov 1 as deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Pak sets up deportation centers to hold illegal migrants starting next week

British PM Rishi Sunak confirms plans to house illegal migrants on ships

Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico form group to head toward US

Former officials ask Pak not to deport Afghans seeking relocation to US

UK's Suella Braverman in war of words with police over Israel-Gaza protests

Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine faces legal challenge in UK: Report

Google, Meta, & TikTok win court fight against Austrian online content rule

Israel's inner socio-economic cabinet discusses Iron Swords war in Gaza

US, S Korea close ranks on common global issues during Blinken visit

"The Home Office has rigorously assessed India and Georgia and determined that both meet these criteria, the Home Office noted.
The proposal will now undergo parliamentary scrutiny in the usual way via debates in both Houses of Parliament before it comes into force. The latest measures fall within the Illegal Migration Act 2023, which aims to "stop the boats" by changing the law so that people who come to the UK illegally can be detained and then swiftly returned to a safe third country or their home country. Further measures, including the legal duty to remove, will be rolled out in the coming months.
The Home Office said the government remains determined to stop the boats and deter people from making dangerous journeys to the UK. The Illegal Migration Act is described as an important part of the government's effort to break the cycle, end exploitation by gangs and prevent further loss of life.
"This issue is being tackled on all fronts, including working upstream with international partners, clamping down on the criminal gangs with stepped-up enforcement, and working with the French to prevent more crossings, the Home Office said.
The draft legislation adding India and Georgia to the Section 80AA list will be made pursuant to the UK's Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, after the ability to do so was put in place through the Illegal Migration Act 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UK govt Illegal immigrants illegal migrants

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon