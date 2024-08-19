Military incursion in Russia's Kursk aims to create buffer zone: Zelenskyy

Business Standard
Aug 19 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday the daring military incursion into Russia's Kursk region aims to create a buffer zone.
It was the first time the president had clearly stated the aim of the operation, which was launched on August 6. Previously, he had said the operation aimed to protect communities in the bordering Sumy region from constant shelling.
Zelenskyy said it is now our primary task in defensive operations overall: to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions. This includes creating a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory our operation in the Kursk region.

Vladimir Putin Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Aug 19 2024

