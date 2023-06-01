close

More than 1.2 mn people displaced from homes by fighting in Sudan: UN

Across Sudan, WFP reached more than 7,82,000 people with food and nutrition support over the past four weeks, the humanitarian office said

IANS United Nations
Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
In the six weeks since the Sudan conflict broke out, more than 1.2 million people were displaced from their homes, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) based its tally on preliminary reports from field teams, while additional displaced are likely to emerge as humanitarian access improves, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Meanwhile, we and our partners continue to deliver aid wherever and whenever we can," OCHA said.

"The World Food Programme (WFP) has started distributions in Khartoum state, reaching some 15,000 people trapped in Omdurman with emergency food."

Across Sudan, WFP reached more than 7,82,000 people with food and nutrition support over the past four weeks, the humanitarian office said.

The agency also provides emergency telecommunications services to all UN agencies and the wider humanitarian community in Sudan, where basic connectivity remains challenging.

The UN Population Fund supplies life-saving medicines and reproductive health supplies to the maternity hospital in Wad Medani in Al-Jazirah state, OCHA said.

Medical teams at the hospital also provide reproductive health services to women and girls who have fled from the capital, Khartoum.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sudan

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

