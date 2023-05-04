Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in The Hague after visiting the International Court of Justice (ICC), said that Putin must be brought to justice over the war and said Kyiv would work to create a new tribunal for this purpose. Russia said on Thursday that the United States was behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin that aimed to kill President Vladimir Putin, while Moscow’s forces fired more combat drones at Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv.



White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Peskov was “just lying” and said the United States neither encouraged nor enabled Ukraine to strike outside its borders. He added it was still unclear what had happened at the Kremlin. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, without providing evidence, said Ukraine had acted on US orders with the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Attempts to disown this (attack on the Kremlin), both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” Peskov told reporters.

Kyiv has also denied involvement in the incident, which followed a string of blasts over the past week targeting freight trains and oil depots in western Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea. Moscow has blamed Ukraine for those attacks too.

Also Read Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly With $30 bn bilateral trade turnover, India, Russia plan big for 2023 Any Ukraine peace talks should focus on creating 'new world order': Lavrov Pakistan asks Russia for 30-40% discount on crude oil; Moscow denies Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns 'consequences' if US sends missiles US regional banking woes worsen: PacWest, Western Alliance stocks tumble Donald Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court, says lawyer Zelenskyy wants Putin trial for war crimes, Russia accuses US on drones King Charles III Coronation: When and where to watch live in India Dabbawala, architect, actors: Indians invited to King Charles' coronation



EU pledges $551 mn to bolster ammo output in Europe Peskov said an urgent investigation was under way and that any response would be carefully considered and balanced. Separately, Russia’s foreign ministry said the alleged drone attack “must not go unanswered" and that it showed Kyiv had no desire to end the war.

Among a raft of measures, the European Commission proposed the funds to co-finance projects alongside EU governments. It offered around half of the funding for firm to ramp up output capacity or refit old stocks of ammunition. Bloomberg The European Union is setting aside €500 million ($551 million) to boost manufacturing of artillery shells, missiles and gunpowder in an effort to speed up production of ammunition for Ukraine and galvanise the bloc’s defence industry.

US announces $300-million new military aid

The United States on Wednesday announced a new $300 -million military aid package for Ukraine that features a slew of ammunition ahead of a planned offensive against invading Russian forces. The package “includes additional ammunition for US-provided HIMARS (rocket launchers), additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armour capabilities that Ukraine is using to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” the Defense Department said. agencies