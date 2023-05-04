close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv

The European Union is setting aside €500 million ($551 million) to boost manufacturing of artillery shells, missiles and gunpowder in an effort to speed up production of ammunition for Ukraine

Reuters Kyiv
Chart

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia said on Thursday that the United States was behind what it says was a drone attack on the Kremlin that aimed to kill President Vladimir Putin, while Moscow’s forces fired more combat drones at Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv.
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking in The Hague after visiting the International Court of Justice (ICC), said that Putin must be brought to justice over the war and said Kyiv would work to create a new tribunal for this purpose.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, without providing evidence, said Ukraine had acted on US orders with the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in the early hours of Wednesday.
 
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Peskov was “just lying” and said the United States neither encouraged nor enabled Ukraine to strike outside its borders. He added it was still unclear what had happened at the Kremlin.
Kyiv has also denied involvement in the incident, which followed a string of blasts over the past week targeting freight trains and oil depots in western Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea. Moscow has blamed Ukraine for those attacks too.
“Attempts to disown this (attack on the Kremlin), both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington,” Peskov told reporters.
 

Also Read

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

With $30 bn bilateral trade turnover, India, Russia plan big for 2023

Any Ukraine peace talks should focus on creating 'new world order': Lavrov

Pakistan asks Russia for 30-40% discount on crude oil; Moscow denies

Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns 'consequences' if US sends missiles

US regional banking woes worsen: PacWest, Western Alliance stocks tumble

Donald Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court, says lawyer

Zelenskyy wants Putin trial for war crimes, Russia accuses US on drones

King Charles III Coronation: When and where to watch live in India

Dabbawala, architect, actors: Indians invited to King Charles' coronation

Peskov said an urgent investigation was under way and that any response would be carefully considered and balanced. Separately, Russia’s foreign ministry said the alleged drone attack “must not go unanswered" and that it showed Kyiv had no desire to end the war.
EU pledges $551 mn to bolster ammo output in Europe

The European Union is setting aside €500 million ($551 million) to boost manufacturing of artillery shells, missiles and gunpowder in an effort to speed up production of ammunition for Ukraine and galvanise the bloc’s defence industry.
Among a raft of measures, the European Commission proposed the funds to co-finance projects alongside EU governments. It offered around half of the funding for firm to ramp up output capacity or refit old stocks of ammunition. Bloomberg

US announces $300-million new military aid
The United States on Wednesday announced a new $300 -million military aid package for Ukraine that features a slew of ammunition ahead of a planned offensive against invading Russian forces. The package “includes additional ammunition for US-provided HIMARS (rocket launchers), additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armour capabilities that Ukraine is using to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” the Defense Department said. agencies

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Russia

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK antitrust watchdog launches review into the development of AI

AI
2 min read

Sundram Fasteners posts 19% rise to Rs 127.47 crore in Q4 net profit

Sundram Fasteners
2 min read

Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv

Chart
3 min read

CA, CS handling client money in PMLA ambit; FinMin notifies rules

CA, CS
3 min read

US regional banking woes worsen: PacWest, Western Alliance stocks tumble

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
2 min read

US weekly jobless claims rise as higher borrowing costs cool demand

US jobless data
3 min read

Facts to know about Ajay Banga, first Indian-American to head World Bank

Ajay Banga, Banga
3 min read

ECB raises rates by 25 bps to 3.25% in inflation fight in a 7th hike

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

UBS weighs options for sale of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, say reports

UBS-Credit Suisse
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon