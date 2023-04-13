close

N Korea fires missile toward East Sea, Japan says taking all precautions

As the missile is seen as to have possibly landed in Japan's waters, the Prime Minister's Office has urged to take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies as well

ANI Asia
Photo: ANI

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
As Pyongyang fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office of Japan issued a warning of 'taking all the necessary precautions' at this crucial time.

Japan has issued a warning that a North Korean missile may have landed in Hokkaido Prefecture or neighbouring waterways.

Taking to Twitter, the Japan PMO wrote, "Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets."

As the missile is seen as to have possibly landed in Japan's waters, the Prime Minister's Office has urged to take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies as well.

North Korea on Thursday fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea of Japan on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency said citing the South Korean military.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, they discovered the launch. However, they did not go into further detail about it as the investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Pyongyang fired an unidentified missile into the East Sea amid escalating tensions with Seoul and Washington, according to the Japanese authorities, who also said that the missile could be headed in Japan's direction.

According to NHK World, Japan has issued a warning that a North Korean missile may have landed nearby or in Hokkaido Prefecture.

Topics : North Korea | Japan | Ballistic missile

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 5:40 AM IST

