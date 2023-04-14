close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nepal Prez urges people to rise above petty issues for political stability

Nepal President Ramchandra Poudel urged the people to be committed to building a strong and prosperous Nepal as the country celebrated the New Year according to the Bikram Era

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal Prez urges people to rise above petty issues for political stability

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal President Ramchandra Poudel on Friday urged the people to rise above petty interests and maintain communal harmony to ensure political stability in the Himalayan nation.

In a message issued on the occasion of the 1st day of Baishakh, the President said that "there is a need to develop a culture where labour is honoured by ending pessimistic feelings and maintain good governance and political stability in the country."

His message comes amidst differences among the ruling coalition on several fronts. Poudel urged the people to be committed to building a strong and prosperous Nepal as the country celebrated the New Year according to the Bikram Era on Friday.

Nepal on Friday observed New Year 2080 as per the Bikram era which is an ancient calendar being celebrated in the name of Indian King Bikramaditya.

We should rise above partisan petty interests and keep national integrity and communal harmony and promote brotherhood, the president said.

The first day of the New Year, also called Baishakh is celebrated by exchanging greetings among friends and relatives.

People clean and decorate their houses, exchange greetings, prepare special food and visit temples as well as scenic places to celebrate the occasion.

Also Read

Senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel sworn in as Nepal's third President

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Nepal, China to resume two-way trade via key border points from today

Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios

China increasingly involved in Nepal's domestic politics ahead of elections

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits Tuban region of Indonesia

India, Japan, France's common platform to aid Sri Lankan debt restructuring

Nepal PM requests SC to scrap petition on 5,000 Maoist insurgency killings

US energy secretary says G7 can lead global carbon emissions cuts

28% chance of coronavirus-like pandemic hitting world in next decade

Baishakh falls tentatively around mid-April and Nepalese people whether at home or abroad take some time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the occasion.

Hotels, resorts, restaurants, nightclubs and picnic spots in and around Kathmandu Valley are jam-packed with youngsters as well as couples.

Topics : New Year | Nepal | Politics

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon