New washroom constructed at ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's cell for privacy

Khan is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case

Imran Khan

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
A new washroom with a five-feet high wall with a door has been constructed at the Attock jail cell of Imran Khan after the former Pakistan prime minister complained to the court about the poor living conditions and lack of privacy, a senior Punjab government prison official said on Tuesday.
Khan is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan corruption

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

