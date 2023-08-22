New washroom constructed at ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's cell for privacy

A new washroom with a five-feet high wall with a door has been constructed at the Attock jail cell of Imran Khan after the former Pakistan prime minister complained to the court about the poor living conditions and lack of privacy, a senior Punjab government prison official said on Tuesday.
Khan is serving a three-year sentence after being convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case.
