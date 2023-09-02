Confirmation

Nobel body invites back Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader

Vidar Helgesen (pictured), the executive director of the private foundation said in a statement that there was a global trend in which 'dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced.'

Vidar Helgesen (pictured), the executive director of the private foundation

Associated Press
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 12:08 AM IST
The Nobel Foundation that administers the prestigious awards, has reversed its invitation policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as the leader of a far-right Swedish party, who had previously been banned.
 
Vidar Helgesen (pictured), the executive director of the private foundation said in a statement that there was a global trend in which “dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced.” To counter that, he said, “we are now broadening our invitations to celebrate and understand the Nobel Prize and the importance of free science, free culture and free, peaceful societies.” The foundation said that invitation for the 2023 events was extended to all countries with diplomatic missions in Sweden and Norway and parties "that have parliamentary representation via democratic elections," adding that "this common approach promotes opportunities to convey the important messages of the Nobel Prize to everyone, and in future this practice will be common to the entire organisation.” Last year, the diplomatic envoys of Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the glittery prize ceremonies and banquets, which always take place on 

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

