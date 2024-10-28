North Korea sent troops to help Russia in Ukraine war, confirms Nato

Business Standard
Rutte said that the move represents a significant escalation in North Korea's involvement in the conflict and marks a dangerous expansion of Russia's war

North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region. | Photo: Reuters

AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Nato on Monday confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine and that some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk region, where Russia is fighting a Ukrainian incursion.

Today, I can confirm that North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, and that North Korean military units have been deployed to the Kursk region, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters. 

Rutte said that the move represents a significant escalation in North Korea's involvement in the conflict and marks a dangerous expansion of Russia's war.

 

His remarks came after a high-level South Korean delegation including top intelligence and military officials as well as senior diplomats briefed the alliance's 32 national ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

