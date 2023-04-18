close

Possible shot fired near V-P Harris' residence being investigated: Reports

The Secret Service had cleared the scene, but surrounding roads had reopened later morning and the affected stoplight remained in use

Press Trust of India Washington
Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Secret Service was investigating reports of a single gunshot early Monday morning near the US Naval Observatory, which is the home of Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, according to media reports.

Secret Service officers responded at 1:30 am to reports of a single gunshot at 34th and Massachusetts Ave, Fox News News quoted Secret Service spokesman Lt. Paul Mayhair as saying in a statement.

"No one was reported to be injured and there is currently no indication that this incident was directed towards any protectees or the Naval Observatory," Mayhair said. "Roads around the intersection are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation."

Officials on the scene outside the main entrance to the residence Monday morning were examining a stoplight whose top portion had been shattered. The Secret Service had cleared the scene, but surrounding roads had reopened later morning and the affected stoplight remained in use.

Indian-origin Harris, the first female and first Black vice president, and Emhoff were not at the residence at the time. Harris is in Los Angeles with events on her public schedule Monday.

The Naval Observatory, located in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, DC, is about two miles northwest of the White House. The area is tightly secured by the Secret Service, NBC News reported.

Topics : Kamala Harris | United States

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
