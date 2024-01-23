RattanIndia Power net loss widens to Rs 587 crore in December quarter

In the October-December period, the total income declined to Rs 888.30 crore as against Rs 931.29 crore a year ago

RattanIndia Power on Tuesday reported a widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 586.97 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago, mainly due to lower revenues.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 479.76 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022.

In the October-December period, the total income declined to Rs 888.30 crore as against Rs 931.29 crore a year ago.