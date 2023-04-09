close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rocket explosion in Jordanian air near border with Syria: Jordanian army

The Jordanian armed forces said in a statement that a rocket exploded in the air over Jordanian territories near the border with Syria, and no injuries were reported

IANS Amman
Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jordanian armed forces said in a statement that a rocket exploded in the air over Jordanian territories near the border with Syria, and no injuries were reported.

The army said around 10:25 p.m. local time on Saturday, a rocket exploded in the air over Wadi Aqraba Valley in Irbid governorate, which led to its shrapnel falling on the ground in the same area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The army said no loss of lives or properties was reported, adding that the Royal Engineering Corps' teams headed to the site to deal with the incident.

The army added that they are closely following up on the situation in the area.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

Suspected Iranian drone strike kills US contractor in Syria: Pentagon

Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kills 2

6 rockets fired within few hours from Syria, says Israeli military

Syrian Army says five killed in Damascus by Israeli missile attack

US' claims to waive sanctions for earthquake relief 'misleading': Syria

Latest Live news: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

British PM Sunak to meet US President Biden in Northern Ireland next week

6 rockets fired within few hours from Syria, says Israeli military

Can't say this or that without full information: WHO chief on Covid origin

Ukraine rescue organisation brings 31 children taken to Russia during war

Topics : Syria | Jordan | explosion

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon