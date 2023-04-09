Rocket explosion in Jordanian air near border with Syria: Jordanian army

The Jordanian armed forces said in a statement that a rocket exploded in the air over Jordanian territories near the border with Syria, and no injuries were reported.

The army said around 10:25 p.m. local time on Saturday, a rocket exploded in the air over Wadi Aqraba Valley in Irbid governorate, which led to its shrapnel falling on the ground in the same area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The army said no loss of lives or properties was reported, adding that the Royal Engineering Corps' teams headed to the site to deal with the incident.

The army added that they are closely following up on the situation in the area.

