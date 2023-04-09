close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Can't say this or that without full information: WHO chief on Covid origin

The WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted China share proper data on the origin of the Covid-19 virus and said that all hypotheses remain on the table without full access to the information

ANI Europe
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted China share proper data on the origin of the COVID-19 virus and said that all hypotheses remain on the table without full access to the information that China has, reported Channel News Asia (CNA).

"Without full access to the information that China has, you cannot say this or that," said Ghebreyesus in response to a question about the origin of the virus.

"All hypotheses are on the table. That's WHO's position and that's why we have been asking China to be cooperative on this," he added.

More than three years have passed since the virus first emerged and it remains a top mystery for the world.

"If they would do that then we will know what happened or how it started," said the WHO chief.

The virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 with many suspecting it spread in a live animal market before fanning out around the world and killing nearly 7 million people.

Also Read

Covid-19 virus may have been 'stitched together' in a lab, says new study

NASA to launch Mars science mission on Bezos-run Blue Origin's rocket

WHO rebukes Chinese officials of withholding data on Coronavirus' origin

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Ukraine rescue organisation brings 31 children taken to Russia during war

Toshakhana case: Lahore High Court to hear Imran Khan's plea on April 12

Thousands of doctors plan to walk off job again in England next week

South Korea to offer $5.3 bn in financing to domestic EV battery firms

IMF deal well on track, assures Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Further, he expressed grave concerns if China failed to provide the data, it was nearly impossible to trace the origin of the lethal virus, reported CNA.

A number of theories have been reported in the media, wherein the maximum reports declared the virus originated from China.

Meanwhile, many allege China has a big market for animals where mammals like bats and other spices have been sold in an open place. Multiple reports claimed that it had originated from the same region.

However, China, on several occasions, rejected the theories. A team from the World Health Organisation also visited the site but it did not publish any concrete report against Beijing.

Data from the early days of the COVID pandemic, briefly uploaded to a database by Chinese scientists, gives information on its origins, including suggesting a role for raccoon dogs in the coronavirus reaching humans, international researchers said.

The WHO's Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for COVID-19, said the latest Chinese information offered some "clues" on origins but no answers. She said the WHO was now working with scientists to find out more about the earliest cases from 2019 such as the whereabouts of those infected, reported CNA.

She added WHO still did not know whether some of the research required had been undertaken in China.

The WHO has also asked the United States for original data that underpinned a recent study by the US Energy Department that suggested a laboratory leak in China had likely caused the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

Earlier in February, the US Department of Energy reassessed the theory of lab leaks and reclaimed that the lethal virus leaked from a lab in China's Wuhan city in 2019.

The US claimed that China did not make it public "deliberately", resulting in the killing of millions of people across the globe.

Topics : Coronavirus | WHO

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 2:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon