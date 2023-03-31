close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia to continue notifying US of its ballistic missile launches

Ryabkov clarified that Russia would adhere to the restrictions outlined in the treaty on a voluntary basis, and would continue to implement a 1988 bilateral agreement between US and Soviet Union

IANS Moscow
Sergei Ryabkov

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia will continue to exchange information with the US on its ballistic missile launches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Russian media quoted Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday that Russia had halted all information exchanges with the US, following Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

On Thursday, Ryabkov clarified that Russia would adhere to the restrictions outlined in the treaty on a voluntary basis, and would continue to implement a 1988 bilateral agreement between the US and the Soviet Union that requires each side to notify of any intercontinental or submarine ballistic missile launches, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ryabkov added that the Russian side has officially informed the US of its position.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in late February, officially suspending Russia's participation in the New START treaty with the US.

--IANS

Also Read

India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile: Report

India, US, UK, France condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launch

North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps against rivals

North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea

Amazon sues sellers over fake takedown requests against competitors

Indian-American Richard Verma confirmed for top State Dept position

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Netanyahu supporters block Tel Aviv's main highway to support judicial plan

Egypt's Central Bank raises interest rates to curb surging inflation

int/sha

Topics : Russia | Ballistic missile | US Russia

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon