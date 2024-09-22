Saudi Arabia achieves 73% increase in international tourist arrivals

Saudi Arabia achieved a 73 per cent increase in the number of international tourists arrivals, while international tourism revenues increased by 207 per cent, according to the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom continued to top the list of G20 countries in the indicators of the growth rate of the number of international tourists and the growth rate of international tourism revenues according to the latest available data for the first seven months of 2024 compared to the similar period of 2019.

The Kingdom's various tourist destinations have witnessed a significant rise in international tourist numbers this year, with the number of tourist arrivals reaching 17.5 million.