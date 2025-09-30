Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Six killed, at least 19 injured in powerful blast in Pakistan's Quetta

Six killed, at least 19 injured in powerful blast in Pakistan's Quetta

The blast occurred near Zarghoon Road in Quetta and an emergency was imposed in the hospitals across the city

pakistan Flag

Nineteen people injured in the blast were brought to the Civil Hospital's Accident and Emergency Department and the Trauma Centre (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least six people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after a powerful explosion hit Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to media reports.

The blast occurred near Zarghoon Road in Quetta, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Quoting the police, it said that six people were killed in the blast while at least 19 others were injured.

The Balochistan Health Department imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting Health Secretary Mujeebur Rehman.

All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain present in the hospitals, Rehman said.

Nineteen people injured in the blast were brought to the Civil Hospital's Accident and Emergency Department and the Trauma Centre," the newspaper quoted provincial Health Department Media Coordinator Dr Waseem Baig as saying.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

High temperatures

World's major cities see 26% increase in extreme hot days: Study

Toyota, Toyota EV

Toyota claws back China market share with $15,000 electric vehicle launch

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza peace proposal agreed to by Trump, Netanyahu: All you need to know

FATF

South Africa, Nigeria set to exit FATF's 'grey list' in October plenary

Kash Patel

Kash Patel's replica pistol gifts to NZ officials destroyed under gun laws

Topics : Pakistan Quetta blast terrorists terrorists attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdvance Agrolife IPOJinkushal Industries IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon