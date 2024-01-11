Sensex (    %)
                        
Somali extremists kill 1 person, capture 5 others from UN helicopter

Al-Shabab has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The United Nations office in Somalia didn't immediately respond to questions

Somalia Flag

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Mogadishu
Jan 11 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab extremists on Wednesday killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the fighters.
The minister of internal security of Galmudug state in central Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, told The Associated Press by phone that the helicopter made the landing due to engine failure in Xindheere village.
The minister said seven passengers were on board: six foreigners and one Somali national. He said al-Shabab captured five passengers and another was shot dead while trying to escape. One passenger remained at large.
Al-Shabab has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The United Nations office in Somalia didn't immediately respond to questions.
An aviation official said medical professionals and soldiers were on board the helicopter that was headed to Wisil town for a medical evacuation but made the emergency landing in an al-Shabab-controlled area. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

