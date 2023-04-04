Sri Lanka key rate 2-decade high at 16.5% after clinching IMF loan

By Anusha Ondaatjie

Sri Lanka held its benchmark rate at a two-decade high to keep Asia’s fastest inflation in check while supporting economic recovery after the nation secured a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.





“The maintenance of the prevailing tight monetary policy stance is necessary to ensure that monetary conditions remain sufficiently tight to facilitate the continuation of the ongoing disinflation process,” the central bank said. It expects price gains to decelerate at a faster pace from this month and sees headline inflation slowing to single-digit levels by end 2023 before stabilizing “at desired levels over the medium term.” The Central Bank of Sri Lanka kept the standing lending facility rate unchanged at 16.5%, according to a statement on its website on Tuesday. Seven of eight economists in a Bloomberg survey expected a hold, while one predicted a 100-basis-point increase. The key rate is at the highest since August 2001.



What Bloomberg Economics Says...

The IMF loan is expected to unlock more funding while providing a reform framework that will enable the island nation to recover from its worst economic crisis in decades. Improving investor sentiment has boosted the local currency and is counted on to bring market rates lower and closer to the policy rate while improving workers’ remittances and tourism help ease balance of payments constraints.

Also Read Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected Bearish bets on Asian FX stay firm on towering dollar, slowdown fears: Poll RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% Finland's parliamentary website targeted ahead of NATO entry: Report Pakistan rupee falls all-time low, struggles to unlock IMF funding Biden offers $450 million for clean energy projects at coal mines TikTok fined $15.9 million by UK watchdog over misuse of kids' data Pakistan raises benchmark interest rate by 100 bps as IMF Loan in Limbo



—Ankur Shukla, South Asia economist Inflation is set to cool through 2023 as the International Monetary Fund’s aid disbursement helps ease supply snarls and a high year-earlier base slows year-on-year price gains. That should provide the room needed for the central bank to start cutting rates in the third quarter and support the recovery.