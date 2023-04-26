close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Study highlights regions most susceptible to harm due to heatwaves

In light of the findings, the researchers are calling for policy makers in hotspot regions to consider relevant action plans to reduce the risk of deaths and associated harms from climate extremes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A child runs across a dry bed of the Yamuna, as a spell of heat wave grips New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A new study has highlighted under-prepared regions across the world most at risk of the devastating effects of scorching temperatures.

The research, led by University of Bristol, UK, showed that unprecedented heat extremes combined with socioeconomic vulnerability puts certain regions, such as Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Central America, most in peril. It is published in the journal Nature Communications.

In this study, the researchers used extreme value statistics - a method to estimate the return periods of rare events - and large datasets from climate models and observations to pinpoint regions globally where temperature records are most likely to be broken soonest and the communities consequently in greatest danger of experiencing extreme heat.

The researchers also cautioned that statistically implausible extremes, when current records are broken by margins that seemed impossible until they occurred, could happen anywhere.

These unlikely events were found to have transpired in almost a third, or 31 per cent, of the regions assessed where observations were deemed reliable enough between 1959 and 2021, such as the 2021 Western North America heatwave.

In light of the findings, the researchers are calling for policy makers in hotspot regions to consider relevant action plans to reduce the risk of deaths and associated harms from climate extremes.

Also Read

India's heatwaves putting economy, development goals at risk: Study

India calls for global data governance framework to prevent harm from AI

Seattle public schools blame tech giants for social media harm in lawsuit

Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from harm: Irani to Meta

Inflation likely to be determined by heatwaves, El Nino: Monthly eco review

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

China plans to impose underwater denial zone to obstruct submarine activity

Singer Freddie Mercury's never-seen possessions to be auctioned in UK

Microsoft looks to revamp AI reshaping search as Google calms investors

Silicon Valley company Ohmium raises $250 mn for hydrogen technology

"We identify regions that may have been lucky so far - some of these regions have rapidly growing populations, some are developing nations, some are already very hot.

We need to ask if the heat action plans for these areas are sufficient," said lead author, climate scientist Dr Vikki Thompson at the University of Bristol Cabot Institute for the Environment.

Countries yet to experience the most intense heatwaves are often especially susceptible, as adaptation measures are often only introduced after the event. A high chance of record-breaking temperatures, growing populations, and limited healthcare and energy provision, increase the risks.

Beijing and Central Europe are also on the list of hotspots, as if record-breaking heatwaves occurred in these densely populated regions millions of people would be adversely affected.

Human-induced climate change is causing an increase in the frequency, intensity, and duration of heatwaves, which have the potential to lead to thousands more excess deaths globally.

Improving our understanding of where society may not be ready for climate extremes can help prioritise mitigation in the most vulnerable regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Heatwave Global Warming

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Power Min revises framework to supply cheapest power lot first to consumers

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Withdrawing summons issued to Delhi CM Kejriwal: Goa police informs HC

Centre not allowing MCD polls; will approach court: Delhi CM in Assembly
2 min read
Premium

Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, M&M
4 min read

Delhi Waqf board can only be custodian, not owner of properties: Centre

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Health Min calls for building equitable, sustainable global healthcare

Mansukh L. Mandaviya
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead

Heat waves, cyclones hit stock mkts across Asia signaling problems ahead
4 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

LIVE: PM Modi strongly condemns attack on Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read

US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears

US flag, US, united states
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon