close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sudan doctors syndicate: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes

At least 100 people were killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan's restive region of Darfur, according to the Sudan's Doctors Syndicate

AP Cairo
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 100 people were killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan's restive region of Darfur, according to the Sudan's Doctors Syndicate.

Hospitals were still out of service in the Darfur city of Genena and an accurate count of the wounded was still hard to make, the doctors' union added in a statement posted on their official Facebook page late Sunday.

The fighting in Genena, which broke out a few days after Sudan's two rival generals took arms against each other in Khartoum, pointed to the possibility that conflict in the capital could spiral to other parts of the East African country.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes that erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors' statement. The number of the wounded among civilians has jumped to more than 2560.

Also Read

Sudanese army says evacuation of diplomats expected to begin

Despite ceasefire, Sudan sees acute shortages of essentials, says UN

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

International govts race to rescue diplomats, citizens from Sudan

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

India, Canada trade ministers to review progress in talks regarding FTA

Yoon Suk Yeol, Fumio Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sudan doctors

First Published: May 08 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Go Airlines asks firms's tribunal to urgently pass order on bankruptcy plea

Go First
2 min read

Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale: Deals, discounts on phones, tablets, and more

Samsung Fab Grab Fest
2 min read

Sudan doctors syndicate: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes

Photo: ANI/Twitter
1 min read

MP polls: Congress announces Rs 1,500 monthly aid for women, LPG at Rs 500

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
4 min read

Vardhman Textiles' net profit up 52% QoQ; declares Rs 3.5 dividend a share

Results
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: 3 dead as MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
1 min read

China flags supply chains, population as top priorities for new policies

China
3 min read

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

Warren Buffett
2 min read

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during a high-level meeting to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, at North Block in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 20
2 min read

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon