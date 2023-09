Moscow makes bid to woo tourists, Foreign Tourist Card in the works

Egyptian jet gets refuelled midair by Indian Airforce during exercise

AI fused with trade data may finally smooth clogged supply chains

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

Ahead of the G20 leaders' summit, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have circulated their synthesis paper on regulating crypto assets among the member countries,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com