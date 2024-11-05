Business Standard
Home / World News / Taiwanese happy with domestic capital despite China woes: Cathay executive

Taiwanese happy with domestic capital despite China woes: Cathay executive

People in Taiwan have learned to keep calm and carry on, Fuh said in an interview with Reuters on Monday

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Cathay Financial is Taiwan's largest financial holding firm with around T$13.3 trillion ($415 billion) in total assets and the private banking unit also has offices in Hong Kong and Singapore Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's ultra wealthy are keeping their assets in their home market despite escalating tensions with China, betting that the island's tech industry will continue to bring in robust returns, a senior Cathay Financial executive said. 
Robert Fuh, chief executive of Cathay Financial's private banking unit, added that the division was confident enough of its prospects to expand and plans to increase its headcount of 180 by as much as 10 per cent next year. 
The potential for capital flight from Taiwan has often been cited as a risk by analysts and investors as China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory, mounts a sustained military pressure campaign. That's included four major rounds of war games in the past two years. 
 
People in Taiwan have learned to keep calm and carry on, Fuh said in an interview with Reuters on Monday. 
"So far we have not seen our clients closing accounts and moving their assets offshore. Yes, there have been some, but it's not developing into a trend," he added. 
He said a major factor in their reasoning was the importance of Taiwanese companies like contract chip manufacturer TSMC in the booming artificial intelligence industry, making investment opportunities on the island too lucrative to pass up. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Night before Election Day, Harris brings in celebrities, Trump unimpressed

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

US Presidential Election 2024: Date, time, results, and where to watch

Donald Trump, Trump

US states worried about election unrest take security precautions

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China must open up further to tackle rising unilateralism, says premier

Toyota

Toyota to post 1st profit drop in 2 yrs as demand cools after big run

"I think now is a time of precarious balance. Clients would rather remain in place than move. Taiwan stocks have been pretty immune to (cross-strait) tensions, mainly because Taiwan has built unique technological industries that no other countries would be able to replicate and build up any time soon," he said. 
"TSMC's expansions into America and Japan leave investors with the impression of growth potential beyond imagination."  Taiwan, home to TSMC and many other suppliers to tech giants Apple and Nvidia, ranks as the world's 14th wealthiest economy per capita, according to a Forbes report based on 2024 GDP. That puts it ahead of China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. 
TSMC's share price has almost tripled in the past two years while Taiwan's benchmark index is up 77 per cent. 
Cathay Financial is Taiwan's largest financial holding firm with around T$13.3 trillion ($415 billion) in total assets and the private banking unit also has offices in Hong Kong and Singapore. 
UBS is currently the dominant player in Taiwan's private banking market. 
"We hope to catch up with them in five years," Fuh said. 
Cathay Financial declined to disclose its current market share.
 

Also Read

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

2 dead, 500 injured as Typhoon Kong-rey causes massive damage in Taiwan

China third aircraft carrier Fujian

China flexes naval might, reveals 2 new jets and dual-aircraft carrier ops

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Typhoon Kong-rey hits Taiwan: 2 dead, 500 injured amid widespread damage

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Taiwan closes schools and offices as typhoon Kong-rey reaches east coast

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Defence ministry tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan

Topics : Taiwan Taiwan Elections China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon