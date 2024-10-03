Business Standard
Home / World News / Tesla to recall over 27,000 cybertrucks in US over rear-view image delay

Tesla to recall over 27,000 cybertrucks in US over rear-view image delay

The recall covers more than 27,000 Cybertrucks, Tesla said in a report filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla earlier this year recalled most Cybertrucks in the US over issues with their windshield wipers and exterior trim. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla said on Thursday it would recall most Cybertrucks in the US due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks, adding that a software update would resolve the issue.
 
The recall covers more than 27,000 Cybertrucks, Tesla said in a report filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Cybertruck's system in the affected vehicles may not complete a shutdown process before it is commanded to boot up, resulting in a delay in displaying the rear-view image, Tesla said.
 
The image may not appear within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse, and the rear-view camera display may appear blank for up to six to eight seconds when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, the company said.
 
 
Tesla earlier this year recalled most Cybertrucks in the US over issues with their windshield wipers and exterior trim.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tesla Model S

Tesla misses forecasts for third-quarter deliveries on stiff competition

BeerBiceps

BeerBiceps channels hacked, renamed after Tesla and Trump; content wiped

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Inside Elon Musk's mushrooming security apparatus in Tesla factories

Tesla

Tesla plans six-seat Model Y, production slated for 2025 in China

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla's China sales records best month in Aug, marks 37% jump from July

Topics : Tesla Electric Vehicles US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon