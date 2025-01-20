Business Standard

TikTok restores service for US users after Trump pledges to halt ban

TikTok restores service for US users after Trump pledges to halt ban

TikTok credited Trump's intervention for providing clarity and assurance to its service providers

TikTok began restoring service to its users in the US. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Houston
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

TikTok began restoring service to its users in the US on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the app went dark under a new federal ban.

President-elect Donald Trump, speaking at a rally, vowed to issue an executive order on his first day in office to delay the enforcement of the law, ensuring the short-video app used by 170 million Americans remains operational.

"We have to save it," Trump declared, signalling plans for a joint venture that would grant the US a significant ownership stake in the platform.

TikTok credited Trump's intervention for providing "clarity and assurance" to its service providers, enabling the app's rapid return.

 

The law, signed by President Joe Biden last April, required ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to divest the app by January 19 to avoid a ban.

While Trump's move has sparked hope among TikTok users, questions remain about how he will reconcile his executive action with the legislation.

TikTok Donald Trump United States

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

