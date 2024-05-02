Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trade deficit narrows slightly to $69.4 billion in March, says US govt

Goods imports fell 1.6% to $263.8 billion. There were decreases in imports of motor vehicles and parts as well as industrial supplies and materials, which include crude oil

shipping trade

Trade, through a surge in imports, was a large drag on gross domestic product in the first quarter.

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in March as a decline in imports was tempered somewhat by a plunge in exports.
 
The trade deficit contracted 0.1% to $69.4 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Thursday.

Data for February was revised to show the trade gap widening to $69.5 billion instead of $68.9 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit climbing to $69.1 billion in March.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Trade, through a surge in imports, was a large drag on gross domestic product in the first quarter. The economy grew at a 1.6% annualized rate last quarter after expanding at a 3.4% pace in the October-December period.
 
Imports dropped 1.6% in March to $327.0 billion. Goods imports fell 1.6% to $263.8 billion. There were decreases in imports of motor vehicles and parts as well as industrial supplies and materials, which include crude oil.
 
But imports of consumer goods increased $3.0 billion, boosted by pharmaceutical preparations. Capital goods imports were the highest on record. Services imports fell $1.1 billion to $63.2 billion, pulled down by transport and travel.
 
Exports tumbled 2.0% to $257.6 billion. Goods exports plummeted 2.9% to $171.3 billion. There were decreases in exports of capital goods, industrial supplies and materials, and foods, feeds and beverages. Exports of services fell $0.2 billion to $86.4 billion.
Topics : import trade deficit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon